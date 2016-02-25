McDonald's announces belated foray into Kazakhstan market next month

MOSCOW Feb 25 McDonald's will open its
first restaurant in Kazakhstan in March and another 15 soon
afterward in a belated foray into Central Asia's largest
economy, a company executive and its Kazakh licencee said on
Thursday.
After more than a decade of deliberations, the U.S.
fast-food giant will launch an outlet in the Kazakh capital
Astana on March 8 after investing $3.5 million in the franchise
project, according to Khamzat Khasbulatov, president of
McDonald's Russia unit, which will support the expansion into
Kazakhstan.
The Kazakh development licencee for McDonald's will be
Kairat Boranbayev, a local businessman and relative of veteran
Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev, who has been at the helm
of the former Soviet republic since 1989.
"Kairat had been asking me this question - why are we not
coming to Kazakhstan for such a long time?" Khasbulatov told a
news conference in Moscow. "All logistics are now located
closely to Kazakhstan and there will be synergy with Belarus."
Russia's first McDonald's restaurant opened in Moscow in
1990, a year before the break-up of the Soviet Union, and it now
has a total of 545 outlets. There are 11 McDonald's in adjacent
ex-Soviet republic of Belarus.
Boranbayev was previously involved in Kazakhstan's gas
business and his daughter is married to Nazarbayev's grandson.
Khasbulatov did not respond to a question whether Boranbayev's
personal connections to the Kazakh leader would help develop the
McDonald's branch of restaurants in Kazakhstan.
Once it appears in Kazakhstan, McDonald's is likely to face
a strong challenge from other international fast-food giants
like KFC and Burger King, which have well-established
restaurant chains in the steppe nation of 17 million people.
(Reporting by Olga Sichkar; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing
by Mark Heinrich)