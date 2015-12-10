Russia's Mechel plans to approve deals with banks on debt restructuring on March 4

MOSCOW Dec 10 Indebted Russian miner Mechel said on Thursday that it planned to approve deals with banks on debt restructuring during an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) set for March 4.

"We aim to reach final agreements with Sberbank before sending out the materials for the EGM," a spokesman for the miner added.

Earlier on Thursday, Mechel said it had called an EGM on March 4 to vote on deals between the company and VTB, Gazprombank, Sberbank and a banking syndicate. Mechel plans to start distributing materials for the EGM from Feb. 4. (Reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)