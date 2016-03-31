Russia's Mechel to supply Baosteel with almost 1 mln T of coal

MOSCOW, March 31 Russian miner Mechel said on Thursday it had revised a contract to supply up to 960,000 tonnes of coking coal to China's Baosteel Resources until March 2017.

"Baosteel Resources accounts on average for 30 percent of our coal exports to China, that has always been a priority market for us," said Mechel Chief Executive Oleg Korzhov. (Reporting by Andrei Kuzmin; writing by Jack Stubbs; editing by Polina Devitt)