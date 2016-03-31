Russia's Mechel to supply Baosteel with almost 1 mln T of coal

BRIEF-Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solution Holding sees fy 2017 revenue $5.0 million to $8.0 million
Jan 18 Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solution Holding Ltd
MOSCOW, March 31 Russian miner Mechel said on Thursday it had revised a contract to supply up to 960,000 tonnes of coking coal to China's Baosteel Resources until March 2017.
"Baosteel Resources accounts on average for 30 percent of our coal exports to China, that has always been a priority market for us," said Mechel Chief Executive Oleg Korzhov. (Reporting by Andrei Kuzmin; writing by Jack Stubbs; editing by Polina Devitt)
Jan 18 Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solution Holding Ltd
* Dollar recovers some ground after five straight daily falls
Jan 18 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.