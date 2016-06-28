版本:
Russia's Mechel says sold stake in coal project to Gazprombank

MOSCOW, June 28 Russian coal and steel producer Mechel has completed the previously announced sale of its 49 percent share in the Elga coking coal deposit to Gazprombank for 34.3 billion roubles ($531 million), it said on Tuesday.

The deal is crucial for Mechel's wider debt restructuring deal. ($1 = 64.5575 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Anastasia Lyrchikova; editing by Alexander Winning)

