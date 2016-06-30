版本:
Russia's Mechel says net debt at around 400 bln rbls

MOSCOW, June 30 The net debt of Russian steel and coal producer Mechel after the sale of its stake in the Elga coal project is around 400 billion roubles ($6.25 billion), Mechel head Oleg Korzhov told a shareholders' meeting on Thursday.

Mechel also hopes to sign a new debt agreement with VTB bank in July and to agree on $1 billion debt restructuring with a syndicate of banks in the nearest time, he added. ($1 = 64.0146 roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Katya Golubkova and Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Polina Devitt)

