Russia's Mechel says shareholders approve debt restructuring deals

MOSCOW May 30 Indebted Russian coal and steel
producer Mechel said on Monday that its shareholders
had approved a series of debt restructuring deals.
Mechel reached agreements in principle to restructure $5.1
billion of debt with creditors including Russian lenders
Sberbank, Gazprombank and VTB in
February, but it had since struggled to get approval from
shareholders.
"We are very grateful to our minority shareholders who voted
in favor of Mechel's debt restructuring," Mechel's Chief
Executive Officer Oleg Korzhov was quoted as saying in a
statement.
(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Lidia Kelly;
Editing by Alexander Winning)