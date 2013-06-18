Russia's Mechel underperforms with Q1 net loss of $321 mln

BRIEF-Ocean Power Technologies files for public offering of about 4 mln shares - SEC filing
* Files for public offering of 3,990,610 shares of co's common stock - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oNC9Z3) Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, June 18 Russian miner Mechel posted on Tuesday a first-quarter net loss of $321 million, compared with profit of $218 million in the same quarter last year partly due to the sale of loss-making Romanian assets in February.
Its net loss adjusted for the effect of assets impairment, discontinued operations and other lines would come at $233 million, Mechel added. Analysts had expected Mechel to report a net loss of $111 million, according to a Reuters poll.
The coal miner and steelmaker said first-quarter revenue fell 16 percent, year-on-year, to $2.5 billion, while earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were down 57 percent at $210 million, in line with expectations.
"We disposed of Romanian steelmaking assets, which did not fit into the company's reviewed strategy and had a negative impact on our financial results," Mechel chief executive Evgeny Mikhel said in a statement, adding that the sale should improve the firm's profit in the medium term.
* Files for public offering of 3,990,610 shares of co's common stock - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oNC9Z3) Further company coverage:
* Level 3 Communications Inc- CEO Jeff K. Storey's 2016 total compensation $11.7 million versus $11.2 million in 2015 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2oNCHOo] Further company coverage:
April 7 There are only two problems with the way incentive-based executive pay works: neither the incentives nor the people who are supposed to be motivated by them work properly.