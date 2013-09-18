Russian state bank approves $2.5 bln loan to miner Mechel

BRIEF-Wildhorse Resource Development posts Q4 loss of $0.11/share
* Wildhorse Resource Development announces fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results
MOSCOW, Sept 18 Russian state development bank Vnesheconombank (VEB) agreed on Wednesday to lend $2.5 billion to debt-laden miner Mechel, a move that will allow the firm to push ahead with its ambitious and costly Elga mining project.
Mechel, saddled with debts of over $9 billion, applied to VEB in March for help on financing Elga, one of the world's largest coking coal reserves whose development has for decades been blighted by inadequate transport links.
"All the basic parameters of the agreement have been approved by the supervisory board, so now we can push ahead with the work," VEB chairman Vladimir Dmitriev said.
* Seabridge Gold announces $14.3 million bought deal offering of common shares and a concurrent $20.0 million bought deal offering of flow-through shares
* Braslyn increases ownership in Callidus Capital Corporation