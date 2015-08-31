UPDATE 1-Russia's Mechel signs debt restructuring deal with Gazprombank

(Adds background, detail)
MOSCOW Aug 31 Russian miner Mechel
has signed a debt-restructuring deal worth $1.4 billion and 33.7
billion roubles ($506.38 million) with its largest creditor,
Gazprombank, the company said on Monday.
Mechel, controlled by businessman Igor Zyuzin, has been in
discussions for months with its main lenders, including VTB
, Sberbank and Gazprombank, over
restructuring $7 billion of debt.
"The loan agreements set the grace period on the body of the
loan until April 2017 with repayment to be made in monthly
instalments until April 2020," Mechel said in a statement.
"Interest payments exceeding 8.75 percent will be
capitalized," it said, adding that the agreement was subject to
approval by Mechel's board of directors and a meeting of its
shareholders.
Mechel's shares on the Moscow exchange rose more than 6
percent to 68.67 roubles after the deal was announced.
Gazprombank first reported it had reached a preliminary
agreement with the indebted miner, which employs 72,000 people,
in June.
($1 = 66.5510 roubles)
