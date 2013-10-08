Russian miner Mechel seeks easier debt terms-sources

MOSCOW Oct 8 Russia's top producer of coking
coal Mechel has asked lenders to agree a
further relaxation on the terms on its more than $9 billion
debts, several banking sources familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
Like other Russian miners, Mechel racked up large debts to
fund expansion before signs of a growth slowdown in China and
stagnation in crisis-hit Europe sent coal and ferrous metals
prices tumbling from all-time highs in 2011.
Last year, facing a toxic combination of poor demand and
uncertain markets, Mechel put non-core assets up for sale, but
its debt has remained stubbornly high.
The miner now wants covenant waivers this year and in 2014,
both for itself and for its mining division Mechel Mining, one
source told Reuters.
"They started discussing restructuring their debt and
covenant holidays a while ago," another source said.
The New York-listed coal, iron ore and steel group already
renegotiated the terms of a $1 billion loan for the third time
in April, the same month it obtained loans from Gazprombank to
improve its debt structure.
The company has also asked banks if it can delay the
repayment of $500 million from its $1 billion pre-export loan
facility to 2015-2016, one source said.
Mechel declined comment.
The requests follow state-owned Vnesheconombank's decision
in September to lend $2.5 billion to Mechel to develop its
ambitious and costly Elga mining project - a loan that matures
in 13-1/2 years with a grace period until 2017.
The sources also said Mechel had asked for a relaxation of
covenants, one of which states that Mechel's net debt to EBITDA
(earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)
ratio should not exceed 7.5 in the first half of 2013, while
Mechel Mining's should be no more than 4.25.
The firm, whose debt-to-EBITDA ratio was 9.0 in the first
quarter, is likely to post lower earnings in the first half due
to lower coal prices and flat sales, resulting in an even higher
ratio for the period, VTB analyst Alexey Zabotkin said in a
note.
Mechel's New York shares, which have lost around 90 percent
of their value since early 2011, were yet to open at 1000 GMT,
while its less-liquid Moscow-listed stock was trading up 0.3
percent.