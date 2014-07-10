UPDATE 1-Bankruptcy law is option for Russia's Mechel, minister says

(Adds details, quotes, context)
MOSCOW, July 10 Russian Industry Minister Denis
Manturov supports returning indebted miner Mechel to
financial health within the framework of bankruptcy law or by
creating a managing company, RIA news agency reported on
Thursday.
State-owned development bank Vnesheconombank (VEB) said on
Wednesday it would not take part in a bailout of Mechel,
extinguishing hopes for a convertible bond scheme that was seen
as its most likely lifeline.
"We need to talk about financial recovery either via
bankruptcy law, or by strengthening a managing company, which
should take the risk on itself and the responsibility to take
the company out of crisis," Manturov was quoted as saying in the
Urals city of Yekaterinburg.
"But the tasks and the commitments are huge and I cannot say
who is willing to take it yet. Therefore, we will continue to
work on it," Manturov added. He did not any further details.
The loss-making coal to steel group, hit by weak prices for
its products, is in critical need of government support as its
2013 core earnings were lower than loan interest payments.
With debts of $8.6 billion, Mechel, co-owned by businessman
Igor Zyuzin, has already gone through several debt
restructurings with creditor banks.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Alessandra Prentice and
Elizabeth Piper)