版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 30日 星期三 18:08 BJT

Russia's plans to bail out miner Mechel suggest ownership change-aide

MOSCOW, July 30 Russia has prepared two different options for bailing out indebted coal miner Mechel both of which suggest an ownership change, President Vladimir Putin's top economic aide said on Wednesday.

The decision is expected within days, Andrei Belousov told journalists. Mechel is controlled by businessman Igor Zyuzin. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Polina Devitt, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐