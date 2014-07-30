Russia's plans to bail out miner Mechel suggest ownership change-aide

MOSCOW, July 30 Russia has prepared two different options for bailing out indebted coal miner Mechel both of which suggest an ownership change, President Vladimir Putin's top economic aide said on Wednesday.

The decision is expected within days, Andrei Belousov told journalists. Mechel is controlled by businessman Igor Zyuzin. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Polina Devitt, editing by Elizabeth Piper)