版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 29日 星期四 19:49 BJT

Russian minister says Mechel to receive state support

MOSCOW Jan 29 Indebted Russian coal and steel producer Mechel will be included in a list of companies that will receive state support as part of anti-crisis measures, Russia's industry minister told reporters on Thursday.

The government is drawing up a list of core companies which will receive state guarantees for their loans. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov and Svetlana Burmistrova, Writing by Polina Devitt, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐