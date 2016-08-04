UPDATE 1-Russia's Mechel ups sales to China, starts supplies to India

(Adds quotes, context on export sales)
MOSCOW Aug 4 Russian coal and steel producer
Mechel raised supplies of its coking coal concentrate
to China in the second quarter and started sales to India and
Vietnam, it said on Thursday.
China's demand for coal rose in the second quarter as local
production fell, Mechel Chief Executive Oleg Korzhov said in a
statement on the April-June production results.
"Mechel put this market situation to good use. We increased
overall mining by 4 percent and redirected some of our chief
product - coking coal concentrate - to China, increasing our
sales to this country nearly by half quarter-on-quarter,"
Korzhov said.
"We also made several coking coal shipments to India and
Vietnam, which are new markets for us," he added.
Mechel, controlled by businessman Igor Zyuzin, said its
second-quarter coal production rose 4 percent to 5.9 million
tonnes compared with the previous quarter, while steel output
rose 2 percent to 1.1 million tonnes.
