Russia's Mechel says firm reaches 1st restructuring deal with Sberbank

BRIEF-ITUS corp board approves rights offering for shareholders of up to $12 mln
* ITUS Corp - board of directors has approved a rights offering for ITUS shareholders of up to $12 million - sec filing
MOSCOW Dec 21 Russian indebted coal and steel producer Mechel said on Monday that its coal subsidiary Southern Kuzbass had signed a settlement out of court with top-lender Sberbank.
"This is the first step as part of the agreement reached to implement the conditions of Mechel's debt restructuring with Sberbank," Mechel's spokeswoman Ekaterina Videman told Reuters. (Reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Jack Stubbs)
* TapImmune Inc files to register for resale about 2.7 million shares of co's common stock currently held by the selling stockholders - sec filing
* Allergan announces FDA approval of RHOFADE (oxymetazoline hydrochloride) cream, 1% for the topical treatment of persistent facial Erythema associated with Rosacea in adults