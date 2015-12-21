版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 21日 星期一 18:33 BJT

Russia's Mechel says firm reaches 1st restructuring deal with Sberbank

MOSCOW Dec 21 Russian indebted coal and steel producer Mechel said on Monday that its coal subsidiary Southern Kuzbass had signed a settlement out of court with top-lender Sberbank.

"This is the first step as part of the agreement reached to implement the conditions of Mechel's debt restructuring with Sberbank," Mechel's spokeswoman Ekaterina Videman told Reuters. (Reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Jack Stubbs)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐