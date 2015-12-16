Russia's Mechel Q3 steel output up 5 pct q/q, coal output flat

BRIEF-Koppers Inc announces pricing of upsized $500 million senior notes offering
MOSCOW Dec 16 Russian coal and steel producer Mechel said on Wednesday its third-quarter crude steel output rose 5 percent, while coal production was flat compared with the previous quarter.
Mechel, controlled by businessman Igor Zyuzin, said steel output reached 1.1 million tonnes, while coal production was at 6.0 million tonnes. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Alexander Winning)
