Russia's Mechel Q3 steel output up 5 pct q/q, coal output flat

MOSCOW Dec 16 Russian coal and steel producer Mechel said on Wednesday its third-quarter crude steel output rose 5 percent, while coal production was flat compared with the previous quarter.

Mechel, controlled by businessman Igor Zyuzin, said steel output reached 1.1 million tonnes, while coal production was at 6.0 million tonnes. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Alexander Winning)

