2016年 2月 5日 星期五

Russia's Mechel says agrees debt restructuring deal with creditors

MOSCOW Feb 4 Russian miner Mechel said on Thursday it had reached debt restructuring agreements with its major creditors and it would ask shareholders to approve the decision at an extraordinary general meeting on March 4.

As part of the agreements, the maturity on its debts will be extended until 2017, the company said in a letter to shareholders seen by Reuters. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Adrian Croft)

