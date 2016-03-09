版本:
Russia's Mechel reappoints Zyuzin as board chairman

MOSCOW, March 9 Indebted Russian coal and steel producer Mechel said on Wednesday it had reappointed controlling shareholder Igor Zyuzin as board chairman. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Alexander Winning)

