版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 5日 星期四 22:16 BJT

Russia's Mechel to restructure 17, 18 and 19 series of its rouble bonds

MOSCOW May 5 Russia's indebted coal and steel producer Mechel said on Thursday it planned to restructure 17, 18 and 19 series of its rouble bonds with a total nominal value of 15 billion roubles ($229 million).

Mechel will propose changing the current payment schedule and the order of determining the coupon rate for future periods, it said in a statement. ($1 = 65.5980 roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova and Yelena Orekhova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐