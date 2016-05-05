Russia's Mechel to restructure 17, 18 and 19 series of its rouble bonds

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
MOSCOW May 5 Russia's indebted coal and steel producer Mechel said on Thursday it planned to restructure 17, 18 and 19 series of its rouble bonds with a total nominal value of 15 billion roubles ($229 million).
Mechel will propose changing the current payment schedule and the order of determining the coupon rate for future periods, it said in a statement. ($1 = 65.5980 roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova and Yelena Orekhova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
Jan 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.