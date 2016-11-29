版本:
Russia's Mechel says Q3 crude steel output down 5 pct q/q

MOSCOW Nov 29 Russian metals and mining giant Mechel said on Tuesday its third-quarter crude steel output fell 5 percent quarter-on-quarter to 1 million tonnes.

Coal output also fell 5 percent to 5.6 million tonnes, Mechel said, while sales of coking coal slipped to 2 million tonnes, down 10 percent from the previous quarter.

(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Alexander Winning)

