Russia's Mechel says close to debt deal with Sberbank

MOSCOW Dec 16 Indebted Russian steel and coal
producer Mechel said on Wednesday it had entered a
"finishing line" on its debt deal with Sberbank.
Mechel, which employs over 60,000 people, had to ask its
lenders to delay debt repayments after Russia's economic
downturn and a decline in coal and steel prices put an end to
its strategy of borrowing heavily to finance large investments.
A Mechel official also said during a conference call that
the company planned to produce 25 million tonnes of coal and 4
million tonnes of steel and rolled products in 2016.
(Reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova and Andrey Kuzmin; writing
by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)