Russia's Mechel says Q4 steel output up 3 pct, coal output down 3 pct q/q

MOSCOW, April 28 Russian coal and steel producer
Mechel said on Tuesday its crude steel output rose 3
percent while coal production fell 3 percent quarter-on-quarter
in the fourth quarter of 2014.
Mechel, controlled by businessman Igor Zyuzin, said steel
output reached 1.09 million tonnes but coal production slipped
to 5.6 million tonnes.
The company, whose net debt stood at $6.3 billion at the end
of January, said talks with banks to restructure its debts were
ongoing but it hoped to reach a deal soon.
