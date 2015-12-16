UPDATE 1-Russia's Mechel swings to Q3 net loss due to weaker rouble

(Adds detail on debt, comment)
MOSCOW Dec 16 Indebted Russian steel and coal
producer Mechel posted a net loss of $773 million in the third
quarter of 2015 due to a weaker rouble, it said on Wednesday.
Mechel, controlled by businessman Igor Zyuzin, had to delay
its debt repayments after a decline in coal and steel prices put
an end to its strategy of borrowing heavily to finance
investments.
"The significant net loss of $773 million in the third
quarter was 99 percent due to currency rate differences," Mechel
said. In the previous quarter, it had net profit of $34 million.
Its third-quarter revenue was down 13 percent quarter on
quarter to $1 billion, while earnings before interest, taxation,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were up 10 percent to
$197 million.
"All of our business segments continue to demonstrate stable
growth of operational income and positive EBITDA sufficient to
service our current debt interest payments," Chief Executive
Oleg Korzhov said.
Mechel added its net debt was down 7 percent to $6.5 billion
over the three months ended September and it noticed "positive
dynamics" in its talks with lenders over debt restructuring.
The company is in talks with the last of its main Russian
creditors, Sberbank, over a restructuring deal and
hopes to reach a final agreement before early March.
Mechel also said it was still seeking to bring in partners
for developing its Elga coal deposit in Russia's far east. The
company has been upbeat on this project's prospects as the
rouble's weakening has made Elga efficient even at current low
coal prices.
