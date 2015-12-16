Russia's Mechel posts Q3 net loss of $773 mln due to weaker rouble

BRIEF-Koppers Inc announces pricing of upsized $500 million senior notes offering
* Koppers Inc announces pricing of upsized $500 million senior notes offering
MOSCOW Dec 16 Indebted Russian steel and coal producer Mechel said on Wednesday its third-quarter net loss totalled $773 million after $34 million net profit in the previous quarter.
"The significant net loss of $773 million in the third quarter was 99 percent due to currency rate differences," the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Alexander Winning)
* Koppers Inc announces pricing of upsized $500 million senior notes offering
* Additional data analyses from phase IIb trial of MIN-101 in schizophrenia underscore benefit in multiple measurements of cognitive function Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ethicon Endo-Surgery says financial terms of transaction have not been disclosed