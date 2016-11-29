Russia's Mechel says Q3 net loss 2.8 bln rbls

MOSCOW Nov 29 Russian metals and mining giant Mechel posted a net loss of 2.8 billion roubles ($43 million) in the third quarter versus a profit of 8 billion roubles a quarter before, it said in a statement.

Mechel added that its third-quarter core earnings totalled 15.9 billion roubles, up slightly quarter-on-quarter from 15.7 billion roubles in the second quarter due to a recent uptick in prices for its products.

The company said its revenue slipped to 66.2 billion roubles, down from 68 billion in the previous quarter. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Katya Golubkova)