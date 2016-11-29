Russia's Mechel says Q3 net loss 2.8 bln rbls

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW Nov 29 Russian metals and mining giant Mechel posted a net loss of 2.8 billion roubles ($43 million) in the third quarter versus a profit of 8 billion roubles a quarter before, it said in a statement.
Mechel added that its third-quarter core earnings totalled 15.9 billion roubles, up slightly quarter-on-quarter from 15.7 billion roubles in the second quarter due to a recent uptick in prices for its products.
The company said its revenue slipped to 66.2 billion roubles, down from 68 billion in the previous quarter. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Katya Golubkova)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.