Russia's Mechel widens net loss in Q4, hit by weaker rouble

MOSCOW, April 28 Indebted Russian miner Mechel
widened its net loss in the fourth quarter to $3.1
billion from a net loss of $575 million in the previous quarter
due to the rouble weakening, the company said on Tuesday.
Mechel, a coal and steel producer, said that the downside of
its assets sale and the rouble decline was the decrease of its
2014 revenue by 25 percent year-on-year and a non-cash loss of
$4.3 billion, including $1.5 billion in asset sale related
write-offs and $2.4 billion of foreign exchange losses.
