Russia's Mechel widens net loss in Q4, hit by weaker rouble

MOSCOW, April 28 Indebted Russian miner Mechel widened its net loss in the fourth quarter to $3.1 billion from a net loss of $575 million in the previous quarter due to the rouble weakening, the company said on Tuesday.

Mechel, a coal and steel producer, said that the downside of its assets sale and the rouble decline was the decrease of its 2014 revenue by 25 percent year-on-year and a non-cash loss of $4.3 billion, including $1.5 billion in asset sale related write-offs and $2.4 billion of foreign exchange losses. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs and Polina Devitt; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)