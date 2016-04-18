UPDATE 1-Mechel signs debt restructuring deal with Sberbank

(Adds detail, background)
MOSCOW, April 18 Russian coal and steel producer
Mechel said on Monday it had agreed a debt
restructuring deal with the country's biggest bank Sberbank
totalling 30 billion roubles ($446 million) and $427 million.
The mining company, controlled by businessman Igor Zyuzin,
borrowed heavily before Russia's economic crisis and has
struggled to keep up repayments as demand for its products
weakened alongside tumbling coal and steel prices.
It is now in talks to restructure $5.1 billion, about 80
percent of its total debt, with four large creditors: Sberbank,
Gazprombank, VTB and a syndicate of
foreign banks.
Mechel said on Monday its subsidiaries had reached an
agreement with Sberbank to restructure the $427 million and 13
billion roubles of the 30 billion total.
A separate agreement regarding the remaining 17 billion
roubles owed by Mechel's Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant is due
to be completed shortly, it said.
The miner said it must now repay 2.8 billion roubles to
Sberbank and its Sberbank Leasing subsidiary to complete the
restructuring deal.
The grace period for Mechel's main debt could be extended
until January 2020, with loans maturing in April 2022, Mechel
said, but only if VTB agrees to similar conditions.
In February, Mechel reached debt restructuring agreements
with major creditors after two years of negotiations. But last
month, the company failed to get a quorum of 50 percent of its
minority shareholders' votes to approve the deal.
Mechel's shares were up more than 3 percent on the Moscow
Exchange after the settlement was announced.
