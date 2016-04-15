版本:
Russia's Sberbank passes part of Mechel's debt on to Gazprombank

MOSCOW, April 15 Russia's largest lender Sberbank said on Friday it had passed 31.5 billion roubles ($474 million) of debt of coal producer Mechel on to Gazprombank.

The deal was completed on Thursday, Sberbank said. ($1 = 66.4800 roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
