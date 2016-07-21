Russia's Mechel: self-proclaimed Donetsk republic takes factory under control

UPDATE 2-Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
MOSCOW, July 21 Russian coal and steel producer Mechel said on Thursday the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic had taken under its control the Donetsk Electrometallurgical Factory and had introduced a temporary administration there.
The factory was owned by Mechel, which said there now existed a risk that it could lose control over the plant for an unspecified period of time.
Mechel said in a statement it was conducting a review of events and would take legal action if necessary. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Katya Golubkova)
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution