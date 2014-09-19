UPDATE 1-Russia's VTB to take legal action over Mechel debts - RIA

(Adds comment from Mechel CEO)
MOSCOW, Sept 19 Russian bank VTB will
have to take legal action to recover debts from Mechel
after other attempts to help the struggling steelmaker failed,
RIA news agency quoted VTB's chief executive as saying on
Friday.
Russian officials have been looking at ways of helping
Mechel, which has debts of $8.6 billion and 70,000 workers, for
months and have proposed several schemes, including a plan to
convert part of the company's debt into shares.
"We suggested this option but it wasn't supported," VTB
chief executive Andrei Kostin was quoted as saying.
"Unfortunately we have no other option but to take legal
action by filing a claim, because the plan suggested by Mechel
does not suit us."
Russia has been nursing its oligarch-owned conglomerates
through a prolonged downturn in the commodities cycle, seeking
to avoid a wave of defaults that would lead to mass job losses
at a time when the economy is at near standstill.
Mechel wants its main creditor banks, which besides VTB
include Sberbank and Gazprombank, to
restructure its debt.
"This plan would allow the company to normalise operations,
service and reduce its debt, while the banks avoid losses,"
Mechel chief executive Oleg Korzhov said in an emailed statement
on Friday.
VTB's Kostin said this solution would not help Mechel in the
long term.
"A fake restructuring would ... push the problem into the
future," he said.
Mechel is also considering selling its core assets for
between $2 billion and $3 billion over two or three years.
