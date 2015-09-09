Russia's VTB restructures Mechel's 70 bln roubles debt

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
MOSCOW, Sept 9 VTB Bank, Russia's second largest lender, has agreed to restructure debt of coal and steel producer Mechel worth 70 billion roubles ($1 billion), the bank and the miner said on Wednesday.
The loan agreement sets the grace period until April 2017 and loan maturity in April 2020 to be paid in monthly installments, they added.
($1 = 68.0700 roubles) (Reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.