Russia's VTB restructures Mechel's 70 bln roubles debt

MOSCOW, Sept 9 VTB Bank, Russia's second largest lender, has agreed to restructure debt of coal and steel producer Mechel worth 70 billion roubles ($1 billion), the bank and the miner said on Wednesday.

The loan agreement sets the grace period until April 2017 and loan maturity in April 2020 to be paid in monthly installments, they added.

($1 = 68.0700 roubles) (Reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)