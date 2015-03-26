Russia delays fashion magazines' sale to U.S.-Russian venture

Shareholder advisors challenge SAP board in row over pay
FRANKFURT, May 6 Leading shareholder advisors have called on SAP investors to oppose the supervisory board of Europe's largest technology company in a dispute over management pay.
MOSCOW, March 26 Russia's Anti-Monopoly Service has postponed approving a planned sale by Finnish media house Sanoma of its Russian assets to a venture including U.S. publisher Hearst, pending further review, the Service's head said on Thursday.
Sanoma said in December it had agreed to sell its 50 percent stake in Fashion Press, which publishes magazines such as Cosmopolitan and Esquire in Russia, to Hearst Shkulev Media, a joint venture between U.S. Hearst Corp. and Russian publisher Viktor Shkulev, which already owns the remaining 50 percent of Fashion Press.
"It was supposed that Russian citizen Shkulev will have control of these magazines, while Hearst will keep a 20 percent stake. We have decided to review this deal further, it is postponed," the Service's head Igor Artemyev said after a meeting of the government commission on foreign investments.
"Since we are talking here about the media, about U.S. capital, it needs to be discussed in today's political context."
Russia passed a law last year limiting foreign ownership of media companies to 20 percent, tightening regulation of the sector already dominated by state-controlled channels amid a stand-off with the West over the Ukraine conflict. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Jason Bush and David Evans)
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
MONZA, Italy, May 6 Eliud Kipchoge ran the quickest recorded marathon on Saturday, crossing the line on the Monza Formula One track in two hours and 25 seconds but missing out on a bold attempt to break the two-hour barrier.