Russian MPs back initial proposal to curb foreign media ownership

MOSCOW, Sept 23 Russian lawmakers gave initial
backing on Tuesday to a draft law limiting foreign ownership of
Russian media to 20 percent from the existing ceiling of 50
percent, a move critics say will reinforce the dominance of
outlets loyal to the Kremlin.
With only one vote against the proposal, the draft law
passed the first of three readings in the Duma, parliament's
lower chamber, with the backing of 434 members.
If the bill passes the remaining readings and is signed into
force by President Vladimir Putin, the new rules would take
effect in 2016, giving media owners until Feb. 2017 to adjust
their ownership structure.
Russian law currently puts the ceiling on foreign ownership
of media in the country at 50 percent, but the draft proposes
this be lowered to 20 percent.
The draft law stipulates that Russia could limit ownership
rights of foreign media owners as well as stop operations of the
given media outlet in case of any violations.
Lawmakers said curbs were necessary as foreign entities were
in a position to influence and pressure Russian media outlets,
and could thereby "threaten the information security of the
state and inflict damage on the rights and freedoms of Russian
citizens."
Media in Russia, especially TV broadcasters, are under tight
state control and Moscow has been consolidating its grip on
print media and the Internet, where some dissenting opinions can
still be expressed.
Russia's media sector has attracted the likes of
German-listed Axel Springer and U.S. firm Hearst
Media, both of whom have bought into the magazine market.
The influential business daily Vedomosti, co-owned by the
Financial Times and the Wall Street Journal, may also be
affected should the law pass.
"The media landscape in Russia today is completely
monopolised by state- and state-affiliated media," said Igor
Yakovenko, a media expert and a former head of a Russian
journalists' union.
"No media independent from the state stands a chance today
to compete either in terms of audience or influence. There is no
threat to Russia's national security here. The threat is posed
instead by the state media that are dealing with propaganda."
Russian state TV and other channels have played a crucial
role in promoting the Kremlin's policies among Russians,
including on the latest conflict in Ukraine, and building
Vladimir Putin's popularity among his countrymen in his third
term as president.
By forcing owners to register their media outlets in Russia,
the law would also provide authorities more sources of taxable
revenue at a time when Russia is facing estimated capital
outflows of around $100 billion this year.
(Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)