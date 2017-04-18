Russian tycoon in talks to sell media holding that angered Kremlin

Bunge says not engaged in business discussions with Glencore
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.
MOSCOW, April 18 Russian tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov is in talks to sell his RBC media holding, which angered some in the Kremlin with its reporting on the business interests of people close to President Vladimir Putin, according to people briefed on the discussions.
The talks come a year after Russian law enforcement conducted searches of Prokhorov's offices. At the time, sources close to the media group told Reuters the searches were prompted by Kremlin anger at the revelations it published, though the Kremlin has denied this link.
The searches sparked market speculation -- denied by Prokhorov's holding company Onexim -- that he was considering selling some of his Russian assets.
The other assets include stakes in aluminium giant Rusal , power generator Quadra and financial businesses Renaissance Credit, Renaissance Capital and IFC Bank.
Russian businessman Grigory Berezkin, who has stakes in utility companies, is in talks to buy the RBC media holding from Prokhorov, Marianna Belousova, a spokeswoman for Berezkin, said on Tuesday.
Belousova declined to give further details on the talks. RBC referred questions on the subject to Onexim group, which declined to comment.
Staff members at RBC were told last week that there was a candidate for the purchase of the holding, a source at the media group told Reuters.
VTB Capital, the investment banking arm of state-owned lender VTB, is consulting one of the parties to the potential deal, a source with one of the parties told Reuters. VTB Capital declined to comment. (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova, Polina Devitt, Polina Nikolskaya and Kira Zavyalova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Christian Lowe)
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 23 Southeast Asia startup Sea Ltd has filed for a potential U.S. initial public offering that could raise about $1 billion, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The company, which was earlier known as Garena, filed confidentially with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is looking forward to list itself in early 2018, Bloomberg said.