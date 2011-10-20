Medvedev to be a weak Russian PM-ex-Moscow mayor

* Former mayor Luzhkov says Medvedev will be a weak Russian PM

* Luzhkov says United Russia will lose some support

* Luzhkov says United Russia leaders are weak, grey men

By Guy Faulconbridge

MOSCOW, Oct 20 Dmitry Medvedev will be a very weak prime minister when he swaps jobs to allow Vladimir Putin's return to the Kremlin after a presidential election in March, a former Moscow mayor sacked by the Kremlin chief was quoted as saying on Thursday.

Yuri Luzhkov, once one of Russia's most influential men but ousted by Medvedev after suggesting the country needed a stronger leader, said the ruling party Medvedev is leading into a Dec. 4 parliamentary election would lose significant support.

Such sharp criticism further undermines the president's authority just days after Putin signalled that Medvedev's chances of leading the government might be affected by how well the United Russia party fares in the election.

"Medvedev as a premier will be very weak," Luzhkov was quoted as saying in an interview with Radio Free Europe's Russian Service on its www.svobodanews.ru website.

Luzhkov has shed much of his influence since losing a very public spat with Medvedev, but his public criticism of the Kremlin chief reflects a wider concern among many within the elite about Medvedev's perceived weakness.

Medvedev proposed last month that Prime Minister Putin run for president, a move widely seen as a humiliation for the 46-year-old former lawyer who had repeatedly indicated he would have liked to seek a second term as Kremlin chief.

After Medvedev's proposal, Putin said that he was convinced that United Russia would win, allowing Medvedev to become prime minister.

Luzhkov sidestepped a question on whether Putin would still make Medvedev prime minister irrespective of how United Russia fared in the election, appearing to suggest that Putin's authority might ensure Medvedev would become prime minister.

MEDVEDEV: "VERY WEAK"

But the 75-year-old former mayor said Medvedev's 3 1/2-year presidency had shown his inability to deal with Russia's problems and that his premiership would "be just as dramatically negative".

Medvedev heads the United Russia party list of election candidates so a drop in support could reflect badly on him, though most pollsters and analysts say the party is still likely to win the election.

Russia's biggest independent pollster, Levada, said on Thursday that 59 percent of those who will vote in the parliamentary election would cast their ballots for United Russia.

Some pollster predict the party will struggle to retain its two-thirds majority in parliament's lower house, which allows it to change the constitution without the support of other parties.

Luzhkov, himself once a pillar of United Russia, said the party was led by weak, dull men with no policies who would be taught a lesson in the election.

"United Russia, either with Medvedev or without Medvedev, will receive a serious lesson and sustain serious losses," Luzhkov said. "People in United Russia -- I mean the leaders of this party - are weak, grey."

Once a pillar of the Russian establishment, Luzhkov has made a name for himself with stinging critiques of the tightly controlled political system crafted by Putin, who served as president from 2000-08.

In the extracts the interview published on Thursday, Luzhkov steered clear of direct criticism of Putin and said that Putin's return the presidency was "better" than if Medvedev had been allowed to stay on.

Known for his leather working man's caps and his billionaire wife, Luzhkov ruled Moscow for 18 years, overseeing a transformation of a bleak post-Soviet capital into a bustling city which accounted for about a fifth of the Russian economy.

But since falling foul of the Kremlin, state television has shown mud-slinging programmes about corruption in city hall and allegations that his wife, Yelena Baturina, benefited from his post -- allegations that the pair strenuously deny. (Reporting By Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Jon Boyle)