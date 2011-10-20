Medvedev to be a weak Russian PM-ex-Moscow mayor

* Former mayor Luzhkov says Medvedev will be a weak Russian
PM
* Luzhkov says United Russia will lose some support
* Luzhkov says United Russia leaders are weak, grey men
By Guy Faulconbridge
MOSCOW, Oct 20 Dmitry Medvedev will be a very
weak prime minister when he swaps jobs to allow Vladimir Putin's
return to the Kremlin after a presidential election in March, a
former Moscow mayor sacked by the Kremlin chief was quoted as
saying on Thursday.
Yuri Luzhkov, once one of Russia's most influential men but
ousted by Medvedev after suggesting the country needed a
stronger leader, said the ruling party Medvedev is leading into
a Dec. 4 parliamentary election would lose significant support.
Such sharp criticism further undermines the president's
authority just days after Putin signalled that Medvedev's
chances of leading the government might be affected by how well
the United Russia party fares in the election.
"Medvedev as a premier will be very weak," Luzhkov was
quoted as saying in an interview with Radio Free Europe's
Russian Service on its www.svobodanews.ru website.
Luzhkov has shed much of his influence since losing a very
public spat with Medvedev, but his public criticism of the
Kremlin chief reflects a wider concern among many within the
elite about Medvedev's perceived weakness.
Medvedev proposed last month that Prime Minister Putin run
for president, a move widely seen as a humiliation for the
46-year-old former lawyer who had repeatedly indicated he would
have liked to seek a second term as Kremlin chief.
After Medvedev's proposal, Putin said that he was convinced
that United Russia would win, allowing Medvedev to become prime
minister.
Luzhkov sidestepped a question on whether Putin would still
make Medvedev prime minister irrespective of how United Russia
fared in the election, appearing to suggest that Putin's
authority might ensure Medvedev would become prime minister.
MEDVEDEV: "VERY WEAK"
But the 75-year-old former mayor said Medvedev's 3 1/2-year
presidency had shown his inability to deal with Russia's
problems and that his premiership would "be just as dramatically
negative".
Medvedev heads the United Russia party list of election
candidates so a drop in support could reflect badly on him,
though most pollsters and analysts say the party is still likely
to win the election.
Russia's biggest independent pollster, Levada, said on
Thursday that 59 percent of those who will vote in the
parliamentary election would cast their ballots for United
Russia.
Some pollster predict the party will struggle to retain its
two-thirds majority in parliament's lower house, which allows it
to change the constitution without the support of other parties.
Luzhkov, himself once a pillar of United Russia, said the
party was led by weak, dull men with no policies who would be
taught a lesson in the election.
"United Russia, either with Medvedev or without Medvedev,
will receive a serious lesson and sustain serious losses,"
Luzhkov said. "People in United Russia -- I mean the leaders of
this party - are weak, grey."
Once a pillar of the Russian establishment, Luzhkov has made
a name for himself with stinging critiques of the tightly
controlled political system crafted by Putin, who served as
president from 2000-08.
In the extracts the interview published on Thursday, Luzhkov
steered clear of direct criticism of Putin and said that Putin's
return the presidency was "better" than if Medvedev had been
allowed to stay on.
Known for his leather working man's caps and his billionaire
wife, Luzhkov ruled Moscow for 18 years, overseeing a
transformation of a bleak post-Soviet capital into a bustling
city which accounted for about a fifth of the Russian economy.
But since falling foul of the Kremlin, state television has
shown mud-slinging programmes about corruption in city hall and
allegations that his wife, Yelena Baturina, benefited from his
post -- allegations that the pair strenuously deny.
(Reporting By Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Jon Boyle)