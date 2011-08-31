TIMELINE-Highs and lows for Putin-Medvedev duo

Aug 31 Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin is widely expected to run for president in the 2012 election but President Dmitry Medvedev has indicated he would like to stay on if his mentor decides not to run.

Here is a short timeline on the two leaders, who say they agree on almost every major issue:

March 26, 2000 - Putin wins the presidential election with 53 percent of the vote.

Dec. 2007 - Putin presents long-time ally Medvedev as his preferred successor and says he will become his prime minister and lead the largest party in parliament. Putin's support makes Medvedev's victory in the March 2 presidential election certain.

May 7, 2008 - Medvedev duly appoints Putin as prime minister after his inauguration as president.

Sept. 11, 2009 - Putin says he has not yet decided whether to run for president in 2012 when Medvedev's current term ends. In comments timed a day after Medvedev published his vision for Russia's economic and political reform, Putin's intervention appeared particularly significant.

June 1, 2010 - Medvedev criticises Putin's government for ignoring environmental problems, and says he is ready to throw the weight of his presidency behind the issue.

-- At a meeting with government officials and ecologists near Moscow, Medvedev, says Putin's decision to reopen the Baikal Pulp and Paper plant mill that ecologists say poisons the world's largest freshwater lake is not final.

June 17 - Putin steals the headlines from Medvedev by overseeing a major energy deal before the president hosted Russia's biggest international investors' event.

-- Putin oversaw the signing ceremony between Chevron and Russia's Rosneft, which agreed jointly to invest $1 billion in a Black Sea oil exploration project. The deal later collapsed.

Dec. 16 - Putin says Mikhail Khodorkovsky belongs in jail and suggests that the imprisoned tycoon, whom he has compared to American gangster Al Capone, was behind a string of murders.

Dec. 24 - Medvedev says neither he nor any other government official has the right to comment on the second trial of imprisoned before the verdict is announced.

Jan. 14, 2011 - Putin blesses BP's $16 billion share swap with state-controlled Rosneft. The deal later collapses after BP's partners in its TNK-BP Russian venture oppose the deal. Medvedev says in May that those who prepared the deal should have done proper due diligence.

March 2 - Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev accuses Russia's leaders of rolling back democracy and advises Putin to learn from the Arab experience and stay out of the vote.

March 21 - Medvedev appears to rebuke Putin for comparing Western calls for action on Libya with the crusades in the sharpest public difference yet between Russia's ruling 'tandem'.

March 31 - Medvedev orders the removal of ministers from boards of state firms, a move that forces Putin ally Igor Sechin from his post as Rosneft chairman.

May 13 - Medvedev says Russia could face civil war or stagnation if too much power was concentrated in the hands of one man, an apparent jibe at Putin.

June 17 - Medvedev warns that Russia will face stagnation if it fails to modernise and, in veiled criticism of the political system under Putin, said it must avoid one-man rule.

June 21 - Putin dismisses speculation of a rift with Medvedev, saying he and his protege shared a "joint programme" for Russia's development. When asked about Medvedev's pledge to reduce the role of the state, reform the justice system and fight corruption, Putin says it is a "joint programme with President Medvedev".

June 23 - Putin says the government has not yet found the money to pay for a payroll tax cut proposed by Medvedev. "Lost revenue resulting from a cut in the payroll tax amount to hundreds of billions of roubles. Honestly speaking, I do not know yet where to get it from," Putin tells a farmers conference.

Aug. 16 - Medvedev and Putin meet for walks on the Volga river in southern Russia, in a day long meeting. The two are believed to be close to a decision on who will run in 2012.

Aug. 30 - Exxon Mobil Corp and Rosneft sign an agreement to extract oil and gas from the Russian Arctic, in the most significant U.S.-Russian corporate deal since President Barack Obama began a push to improve ties. Putin who attended the signing can portray the deal as a success if he decides to run in 2012. (Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)