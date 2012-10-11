MegaFon seeks IPO investors with governance pledge

* Says board will reflect importance of corporate governance
* Statement comes after Goldman drops out
* UKLA declines comment
* Sale of 15 pct stake could raise $2 bln - sources
By Megan Davies
MOSCOW, Oct 11 MegaFon said the make-up of its
board would reflect its focus on good corporate governance, as
it sought to attract investors for its planned initial public
offering (IPO) after Goldman Sachs dropped out as an
underwriter.
The emailed statement came days after Russia's No.2 mobile
operator revealed the surprise absence of the U.S. investment
bank in the line-up of banks running the deal. Sources had
previously said Goldman would be one of the lead banks.
"We believe we can be an attractive new possibility for
international investors," MegaFon said a statement in reaction
to being asked why Goldman was no longer involved.
"Corporate governance is very important to MegaFon," the
statement said, adding the make-up of the company's board would
reflect this.
The group's majority shareholder Alisher Usmanov would be
represented by a minority of three board directors, and the
majority would be made up of two independent directors and two
representatives of Nordic telecoms group Teliasonera,
which owns 35.6 percent, it said.
Sources in Moscow financial circles struggled to explain
Goldman's surprise withdrawal from the IPO. One source familiar
with the situation said on Tuesday that Goldman had stepped back
due to unspecified shareholding concerns that were not related
to Usmanov.
In a recent interview with Reuters, Uzbek-born tycoon
Usmanov said he would fold his stake in MegaFon and other
assets, such as iron ore miner Metalloinvest, into a
new holding company.
The company, Usmanov said, would be co-owned by his partners
Farhad Moshiri, with whom Usmanov owns a stake in London soccer
club Arsenal, and Vladimir Skoch, father of billionaire Russian
lawmaker Andrei Skoch, who helped build up Metalloinvest, the
world's biggest iron ore company.
However, other sources familiar with the IPO planning
dismissed suggestions that Goldman's exit could have been
triggered by comments by Usmanov about how he would consolidate
his business empire, noting the broad outline of his plans had
been known since April.
Another source familiar with the situation said Goldman had
simply failed to be picked for the final line-up.
Goldman declined to comment.
GOOD INTEREST
Pre-marketing for the stock offering was continuing and
meeting good interest, although some prospective investors were
asking questions about Goldman's withdrawal, a source also said.
MegaFon may place a 15 percent stake, worth around $2
billion, with TeliaSonera reducing its stake and MegaFon selling
treasury stock.
The IPO's prospectus is still to be signed off by British
regulatory authority UKLA. The UKLA signs off on a prospectus -
used to market shares to investors - before a company lists,
giving its approval that it is satisfied a company has met the
listing criteria, according to a source familiar with the rules.
Among the things that the UKLA examines are shareholder
structure and ownership. Any particular concerns are typically
listed in the "risks" section of the prospectus.
"It is too early in the process at this stage and as with
any offering the price range prospectus will only be approved
and published by the UKLA nearer the launch of the offering,"
said MegaFon in an emailed statement, when asked if it had
received sign-off for the prospectus.
The UKLA declined to comment.
Goldman ranks joint second with Morgan Stanley for
Russia-related equity deals for 2012 so far, behind Credit
Suisse at number one, according to Thomson Reuters data. It
ranks second for M&A when measured by Russian targets, and 18th
for debt capital market bookrunning.
MegaFon plans to sell shares in London this year. The
initial public offering could value MegaFon at $13 billion and
become the biggest by a Russian company since that of internet
firm Yandex last year.
Morgan Stanley and Sberbank were appointed
joint coordinators to MegaFon's IPO with Citi, Credit
Suisse and VTB as joint bookrunners.