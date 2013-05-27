Telecoms firms Telefonica and MegaFon sign partnership deal

European shares creep higher, oil stocks and miners rise
* Wood Group, Amec Foster Wheeler up on increased deal synergies
MOSCOW May 27 Spain's Telefonica and Russia's MegaFon are partnering to save on costs in equipment purchases, exchange technological knowledge, and may team up to develop new businesses, the companies said on Monday.
The telecoms companies may promote the development of new businesses together such as cloud services, they said in a joint statement. The partnership will also allow corporate clients access to each other's services when abroad.
* Wood Group, Amec Foster Wheeler up on increased deal synergies
JOHANNESBURG, April 5 South Africa's ruling African National Congress backed President Jacob Zuma after calls for his resignation from various groups after he dismissed a respected finance minister, ANC Secretary General Gwede Mantashe said on Wednesday.
* Kuna hits eight-week low as worry over Agrokor group mounts * Polish, Romanian central banks meet, seen keeping rates on hold * Czech retail data show slowdown, Hungarian industry picking up By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, April 5 The kuna fell on Wednesday, reflecting uncertainty over the debt of Croatia's biggest private company Agrokor , as parliament started to discuss a bill to protect the economy from fallout from any problems at major companies. O