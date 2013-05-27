版本:
Telecoms firms Telefonica and MegaFon sign partnership deal

MOSCOW May 27 Spain's Telefonica and Russia's MegaFon are partnering to save on costs in equipment purchases, exchange technological knowledge, and may team up to develop new businesses, the companies said on Monday.

The telecoms companies may promote the development of new businesses together such as cloud services, they said in a joint statement. The partnership will also allow corporate clients access to each other's services when abroad.

