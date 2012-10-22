UPDATE 1-Megafon delays IPO roadshow until Q3 results

MOSCOW Oct 22 Russian mobile phone company
MegaFon said on Monday it will not start a roadshow
for a stock market listing in London and Moscow until the
release and evaluation of its third-quarter financial results.
MegaFon is seeking to raise around $2 billion from its
initial public offering, sources have said. The listing could be
the biggest by a Russian company since that of internet firm
Yandex last year.
Despite the delay, MegaFon said in a statement that investor
interest "has been exceptionally strong and the company is
looking forward to commencing its roadshow in due course."
The company expects to announce third-quarter results in
early November, a spokeswoman added.
MegaFon, Russia's No.2 mobile phone company, is controlled
by the country's richest man, Alisher Usmanov, who has a stake
of just over 50 percent. It had been expected to float a stake
of around 15 percent, sources close to the deal had said.
Scandinavian telecoms group Teliasonera is a
minority shareholder and is expected to sell shares in the IPO.
MegaFon would also sell stock acquired in its buyout of minority
owner Mikhail Fridman last April.