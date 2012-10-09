CORRECTED-MegaFon says to launch London IPO

(Corrects date, day)
MOSCOW Oct 9 Russia's second-largest mobile
phone operator MegaFon, in which Russia's richest man
Alisher Usmanov took control in April, said on Tu esday it plans
to launch an initial public offering on the London Stock
Exchange.
The IPO, to be completed in the fourth quarter, will give
investors the chance to buy into a Russian telecoms company that
is outpacing its peers in a growing home market, but unlike
rivals is shielded from tricky overseas operations and complex
corporate disputes.
MegaFon said it plans to use the proceeds of the offering of
its treasury stock to repay debts.
(Reporting by Megan Davies)