UPDATE 1-Russia's Metalloinvest places $1 bln Eurobond - source

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 12
April 12 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MOSCOW, April 11 Russia's largest iron ore miner, Metalloinvest, raised $1 billion in a seven-year Eurobond issue that pays 5.625 percent in annual interest, the lower end of a range, a banking source told Reuters on Thursday.
The order book totalled $3.8 billion, with demand from investment firms including PIMCO, BlackRock, Fidelity, TCW, BlueBay and Pioneer, another source with knowledge of the offering said.
The yield guidance had been set at 5.875 percent, but was later lowered to between 5.625 and 5.750 percent, according to the banking source.
Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Credit Agricole, Societe Generale, VTB Capital and Sberbank organised the issue.
Metalloinvest, controlled by Arsenal football club and Facebook shareholder Alisher Usmanov, was one of several Russian firms that planned to go public in 2008 but cancelled the plans due to the financial crisis.
Its chief executive said earlier this year that the company, which has major steel production assets in Russia, was worth about $18 billion to $20 billion.
Metalloinvest declined to comment on the details of the deal or what the proceeds would be used for.
April 11 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday its head of communications, Rachel Whetstone, will leave the company.
MEXICO CITY, April 11 Members of Mexico's association of brokerages last week asked officials from the country's stock exchange to look into a recent surge in the stock price of banking and retail company Elektra, according to three members of the group.