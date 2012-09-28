Russia's Metalloinvest first half net profit almost tripled

MOSCOW, Sept 28 Russia's largest iron ore miner Metalloinvest, controlled by the country's richest man Alisher Usmanov, said on Friday its first-half net profit almost tripled, mainly due to the sale of its transportation business.

Its net profit rose to $1.31 billion in January-June 2012, from $457 million, which it reported for the second half of 2011. This spring Metalloinvest sold its company Metalloinvesttrans to Russian freight operator Globaltrans for $569 million.

Metalloinvest planned to go public in 2008 but cancelled its plans due to the financial crisis.

"Metalloinvest is a company that knows it will someday come to an IPO," Usmanov told the Reuters Russia Investment Summit this week, adding that it would likely first need to reduce its debt burden.

Metalloinvest's net debt rose 38 percent by the end of June to $6.12 billion, the company said on Friday.

Meanwhile, its revenue fell 7.6 percent to $4.46 billion, while earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 13 percent to $1.64 billion, the company said.

"The decline in EBITDA resulted primarily from the plunge in iron ore and steel prices during the first six months of 2012," Metalloinvest added.

It did not provide updated data for the first half of 2011, when it reported net income of $985 million and revenue at $5.13 billion.

It added that as of June 2012, it increased its stake in Russia's Norilsk Nickel, the world largest nickel and palladium miner, to 4.0 percent from 3.6 percent.