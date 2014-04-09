Russian unit of Metro adds banks for IPO-sources

MOSCOW, April 9 The Russian unit of German
retailer Metro now has four banks working on its
delayed initial public offering, with Morgan Stanley and
Citibank working alongside Goldman Sachs and
Sberbank, three financial sources said.
Metro has delayed the stock market listing of a quarter of
its Russian cash-and-carry wholesale operation because of market
turmoil. It had been expected to fetch at least 1 billion euros
($1.38 billion).
Citibank and Goldman Sachs declined comment. Morgan Stanley,
Sberbank and Metro could not immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Olga Popova, Writing by Megan Davies, Editing by
Timothy Heritage)