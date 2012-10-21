Russian forces kill 49 militants in operation -state agency

* Time frame for operation not given
* Nine local militant leaders killed -agency
MOSCOW Oct 21 Russian security forces have
killed 49 militants in an operation across the North Caucasus
region, where rebels are fighting to carve out an Islamic state,
Russia's top anti-terrorism body said on Sunday.
The agency, which serves as a mouthpiece for law enforcement
agencies operating in the region, gave no time period for the
operation, which was launched days after President Vladimir
Putin led a meeting of the country's Security Council.
Putin has pushed the North Caucasus insurgency, rooted in
two separatist wars in Chechnya, back to the forefront of
national politics.
He has told security forces to ensure that militants do not
launch attacks on the 2014 Winter Olympics and other high
profile events planned in Russia.
"A series of coordinated measures allowed for the
suppression of the activity of a number of notorious leaders,
members of bandit groups and associates and allowed for a
significant disruption of the bandits' supply system," Interfax
quoted an agency statement as saying.
Operations, which can often take place in residential areas
in the patchwork of regions that make up the North Caucasus, can
last between a few hours to a number of weeks with the
involvement of local police and special forces.
The Caucasus Emirate which leads the insurgency has vowed to
attack the Olympic games to be held in Sochi, west of the
predominantly Muslim region where they wage nearly daily
violence against local authorities and law enforcement officers.
The anti-terrorism agency said nine local leaders were among
those killed and that 30 militants were detained. It said 90
militant bases had been destroyed along with 26 weapons caches.
Putin has promised to hunt down Russia's most wanted man,
the self-styled Amir of the Caucasus Emirate Doku Umarov.