Russia woos foreign firms to explore for minerals

* Rosgeologia eyes partnerships with Total, Exxon, Shell
* Russia restricts foreign access to large desposits
By Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, Dec 14 Rosgeologia, Russia's newly
created state holding company for geological exploration, has
offered foreign companies a chance to work jointly with it in
exploring for mineral resources, its director said on Wednesday.
Russia has largely closed off mineral deposits for foreign
companies.
Foreign access is limited when oilfields have reserves of
more than 70 million tonnes and gasfields have more than 50
billion cubic metres, which are deemed as strategic. The
threshold for copper deposits is 500,000 tonnes and for gold is
50 tonnes.
But Russia needs foreign expertise and money as its
developed resources are being depleted.
Earlier this year top Russian crude producer Rosneft
struck an agreement with ExxonMobil to develop
Arctic offshore oil and gas.
"First of all we need technology from the foreign companies.
But not only technology, we will attract financing," director
Sergei Donskoy told reporters.
"I have already talked to Total, Exxon, Shell
, to majors present in Russia ... We are keen on
obtaining exploration licenses and creating joint ventures with
foreign companies," he added.
Rosgeologia was created earlier this year with a view to
increase efforts to explore mineral resources. Dozens of
state-controlled entities engaged in exploration work came under
the aegis of the holding company.
The head of top gas producer Gazprom, Alexei
Miller, is set to become chairman of Rosgeologia.