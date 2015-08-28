版本:
Russia's MTS teams up with Google to promote mobile Internet

MOSCOW Aug 28 Russia's biggest mobile phone operator MTS said on Friday it had teamed up with Google Inc to help grow the use of mobile Internet and will get a share of the search site's advertising revenues in Russia.

Under a strategic agreement, MTS will feature Google's voice search in its ad campaigns and retail stores, and a relevant application will be pre-installed on the main screen of Google's Android-based smartphones sold in the MTS retail chain.

"MTS will share with Google the cost of mobile Internet promotion and get money from Google's search services under a revenue-sharing scheme," an MTS spokesman said. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alexander Winning)

