Deal eyed after ex-CEO of Rostelecom named Tele2-Russia head

MOSCOW May 30 The naming of a former chief
executive of Russia's state-controlled telecoms company
Rostelecom to run Tele2-Russia has increased
expectations of a merger between the pair, analysts said on
Thursday.
Such a deal would create a stronger competitor for Russia's
big three operators - MTS, MegaFon and
Vimpelcom - and may hit profit margins if the new player
adopts an aggressive approach.
VTB bought Tele2 Russia in March from Nordic
telecoms group Tele2, raising expectations that the
state-controlled bank would seek to flip the business on to
Rostelecom.
The appointment of Alexander Provotorov as CEO of
Tele2-Russia on Wednesday has increased that speculation as the
executive had previously backed the idea of such a merger.
"The probability was already quite high and this appointment
suggests the chances are now even higher," said Sergei Libin, an
analyst at Raiffeisenbank.
Provotorov left the helm of Rostelecom on March 27, hours
before VTB announced its $3.55 billion deal for Tele2.
Rival operators Vimpelcom and MTS attempted to scupper VTB's
deal and buy Tele2 Russia for themselves, but their efforts came
to nothing as VTB won rapid regulatory approval.
"The appointment ... confirms that an alliance between
Rostelecom and Tele2 Russia via a merger or a JV (joint venture)
is likely in the medium term," Alfa Bank analysts commented.
VTB has said it was seeking to raise the value of the Tele2
assets by expanding it into new regions and adding new licences
to its portfolio before it attracts a strategic investor.
MIXED BLESSING
Provotorov said last year Tele2 was the only target for the
former fixed-line monopoly, which is seeking to offset declines
in its core business by expanding in profitable sectors such as
mobile, pay-TV, cloud services and broadband.
Rostelecom's revamp has yet to bear fruit as the share of
overall sales and profits derived from new services is still
quite marginal and growing slowly.
In the mobile segment, Rostelecom is the fifth largest
player with around 14 million users, and as the cellphone
penetration rate stands at 160 percent in Russia, has little
room to grow its subscriber base without acquisitions.
Tele2 Russia has 23 million subscribers and made 59.5
billion roubles ($1.9 billion) in 2012 sales, a rise of 15
percent on the previous year, while Rostelecom's mobile revenues
edged up 1 percent to 41.2 billion roubles ($1.3 billion).
Rostelecom has data-focused 3G and 4G licences and analysts
say its move to team up with Tele2 Russia to offer data services
clients is logical.
But as Tele2 subscribers traditionally spend less on their
mobile bills than subscribers of operators offering data
services, it has yet to be seen whether many would want to pay
more for the services they have neglected so far.
"You can't say (Rostelecom) are buying a ready user base
which can't wait to be offered mobile internet - they will have
to work with it," said Libin.