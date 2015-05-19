UPDATE 1-Russia's MTS says Q1 earnings fall 14 pct y/y, keeps fcast

* Q1 net profit at 10.9 bln roubles (poll: 10.5 bln)

* MTS records 3.5 bln rouble forex loss

* Revenues up 2.7 pct, keeps full-year target (Adds details)

MOSCOW, May 19 Russia's biggest mobile phone operator MTS said on Tuesday its first-quarter net profit fell around 14 percent, year-on-year, to 10.9 billion roubles ($221.30 million), slightly above expectations.

It said the bottom line had been hit by a 3.5 billion rouble loss from the revaluation of its foreign currency-denominated debt and 1.7 billion roubles in loss provisions related to its deposits at insolvent Ukrainian banks.

Analysts had forecast the company would post a net profit of 10.5 billion roubles, compared to around 13 billion roubles in the first quarter of 2014.

Many Russian companies with debts in foreign currencies have recorded foreign exchange losses after the rouble dropped last year because of weaker global oil prices and Western economic sanctions over Moscow's role in the Ukraine conflict.

MTS, controlled by the Sistema conglomerate, said the weaker rouble had also weighed on handset sales and the profitability of roaming services, leading to a slowdown of revenue growth and a decline in its core profit margin.

Revenue grew 2.7 percent, year-on-year, to 100.2 billion roubles, above an analysts' forecast of 99.6 billion roubles, helped by the growth of data revenues and subscriber numbers in Russia.

Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) fell 2 percent to 41.3 billion roubles and the OIBDA margin decreased by 2 percentage points to 41.2 percent, also reflecting a devaluation of the hryvnia in Ukraine, the company's second-biggest market, and cost inflation in Russia.

MTS confirmed its full-year target for sales growth of at least 2 percent overall and more than 3 percent in Russia and for an OIBDA margin of more than 40 percent. (Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Gareth Jones)