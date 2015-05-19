UPDATE 1-Russia's MTS says Q1 earnings fall 14 pct y/y, keeps fcast

* Q1 net profit at 10.9 bln roubles (poll: 10.5 bln)
* MTS records 3.5 bln rouble forex loss
* Revenues up 2.7 pct, keeps full-year target
MOSCOW, May 19 Russia's biggest mobile phone
operator MTS said on Tuesday its first-quarter
net profit fell around 14 percent, year-on-year, to 10.9 billion
roubles ($221.30 million), slightly above expectations.
It said the bottom line had been hit by a 3.5 billion rouble
loss from the revaluation of its foreign currency-denominated
debt and 1.7 billion roubles in loss provisions related to its
deposits at insolvent Ukrainian banks.
Analysts had forecast the company would post a net profit of
10.5 billion roubles, compared to around 13 billion roubles in
the first quarter of 2014.
Many Russian companies with debts in foreign currencies have
recorded foreign exchange losses after the rouble dropped last
year because of weaker global oil prices and Western economic
sanctions over Moscow's role in the Ukraine conflict.
MTS, controlled by the Sistema conglomerate, said
the weaker rouble had also weighed on handset sales and the
profitability of roaming services, leading to a slowdown of
revenue growth and a decline in its core profit margin.
Revenue grew 2.7 percent, year-on-year, to 100.2 billion
roubles, above an analysts' forecast of 99.6 billion roubles,
helped by the growth of data revenues and subscriber numbers in
Russia.
Operating income before depreciation and amortisation
(OIBDA) fell 2 percent to 41.3 billion roubles and the OIBDA
margin decreased by 2 percentage points to 41.2 percent, also
reflecting a devaluation of the hryvnia in Ukraine, the
company's second-biggest market, and cost inflation in Russia.
MTS confirmed its full-year target for sales growth of at
least 2 percent overall and more than 3 percent in Russia and
for an OIBDA margin of more than 40 percent.
