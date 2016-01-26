Russia's Megafon, Vimpelcom to jointly build mobile phone masts

BRIEF-Macerich announces the sale of two centers
* Transaction resulted in net proceeds to Macerich of approximately $100 million after repayment of a floating-rate note on northgate
MOSCOW Jan 26 Russia's second-biggest mobile phone operator Megafon said on Tuesday it and rival Vimpelcom had started to implement a joint project for the construction of mobile towers in 10 Russian regions.
Splitting the cost of construction and operation will accelerate the expansion of fourth-generation network coverage at a lower cost, Megafon said, adding the network would be launched in the third quarter of 2016. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alexander Winning)
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index edged higher on Thursday, helped by a jump in Canadian Pacific Railway shares on prospects of consolidation in the railroad industry and a rebound in uranium producer Cameco Corp.
* Wix.com to acquire Flok to provide enhanced CRM technology for businesses