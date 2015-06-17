版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 6月 18日 星期四 01:18 BJT

Russian mobile subscriptions down in first quarter

MOSCOW, June 17 Russian mobile phone
subscriptions stood at 238.4 million at the end of the first
quarter, down two million from the previous quarter and three
million lower than a year earlier, data from market research
group AC&M showed on Wednesday.
    AC&M said the first quarter was the first time that all
mobile operators in Russia had posted net subscription losses.
    Overall penetration in Russia fell to 166.8 percent in the
first three months of 2015, down from 168.2 percent in the
fourth quarter of 2014, the data showed.
    Russia's population stood at 146.3 million at the beginning
of 2015, according to the country's Federal Statistics Service
estimation.
    AC&M provided the following data (millions of subscribers): 
    - MTS numbers are for Russia, Ukraine, Armenia,
Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Belarus;
    - Vimpelcom numbers are for Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine,
Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Armenia, Georgia and Kyrgyzstan;
    - Megafon numbers are for Russia, Tajikistan and Georgia's
two breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia that Russia
recognises as independent states;
    - All of subscribers with Tele2, Cellular Communications
MOTIV and SMARTS Group are in Russia:
                                                                
                                                                
                                        Q1 2015     Q4 2014
  Mobile TeleSystems (MTS)       104.24      104.15
   of which in Russia                     74.50       74.56
  Vimpelcom              107.86      109.93
   of which in Russia                     55.71       57.22
  Megafon              71.97       72.17    
   of which in Russia                     69.52       69.75
  Tele2 Russia                            34.90       35.10
  Cellular Communications MOTIV            2.42        2.43
  SMARTS Group                             1.08        1.09


  Russian market share breakdown by percentage as for March 31: 
                    MTS      Megafon   Vimpelcom   Tele2  Others
  Russia            31        29          23       15     2   
  Moscow            35        31          34       0.3    - 
  St Petersburg     28        37          18       17     - 
  Regions           31        28          22       17     2

 (Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; writing by Gabriela
Baczynska)

