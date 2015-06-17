Russian mobile subscriptions down in first quarter

MOSCOW, June 17 Russian mobile phone subscriptions stood at 238.4 million at the end of the first quarter, down two million from the previous quarter and three million lower than a year earlier, data from market research group AC&M showed on Wednesday. AC&M said the first quarter was the first time that all mobile operators in Russia had posted net subscription losses. Overall penetration in Russia fell to 166.8 percent in the first three months of 2015, down from 168.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2014, the data showed. Russia's population stood at 146.3 million at the beginning of 2015, according to the country's Federal Statistics Service estimation. AC&M provided the following data (millions of subscribers): - MTS numbers are for Russia, Ukraine, Armenia, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Belarus; - Vimpelcom numbers are for Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Armenia, Georgia and Kyrgyzstan; - Megafon numbers are for Russia, Tajikistan and Georgia's two breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia that Russia recognises as independent states; - All of subscribers with Tele2, Cellular Communications MOTIV and SMARTS Group are in Russia: Q1 2015 Q4 2014 Mobile TeleSystems (MTS) 104.24 104.15 of which in Russia 74.50 74.56 Vimpelcom 107.86 109.93 of which in Russia 55.71 57.22 Megafon 71.97 72.17 of which in Russia 69.52 69.75 Tele2 Russia 34.90 35.10 Cellular Communications MOTIV 2.42 2.43 SMARTS Group 1.08 1.09 Russian market share breakdown by percentage as for March 31: MTS Megafon Vimpelcom Tele2 Others Russia 31 29 23 15 2 Moscow 35 31 34 0.3 - St Petersburg 28 37 18 17 - Regions 31 28 22 17 2 (Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; writing by Gabriela Baczynska)